In a major development, Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has threatened to go for an indefinite hunger strike if the Centre fails to provide interlocutors.

Sources from the party said that Pradyot who is also a royal Scion of Tripura has decided to go on a hunger strike of the central government fail to provide an interlocutor for the demand of a 'Constitutional Solution ' of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Earlier, Debbarma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be announcing the name of the interlocutor on March 27 who will study and examine TIPRA Motha’s demand for a ‘constitutional solution’ to the issues and problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals.

Also Read: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appoint interlocutor over Tipraland demand on March 27, says TIPRA chief Pradyot Manikya

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma on March 23 said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be announcing the name of the interlocutor on March 27 who will study and examine TIPRA Motha’s demand for a ‘constitutional solution’ to the issues and problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals.

Speaking exclusively to India TodayNE, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said that Union Minister Amit Shah called him and confirmed that an interlocutor will be appointed on March 27 who will be taking over the issue of Tipraland demand and look for a ‘constitutional solution’ for the same.