Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has called on the Indian government to expose Bangladesh for failing to protect its minority populations.

Speaking at a solidarity rally in Sabroom, South Tripura, Debbarma highlighted the rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly since the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He claimed that attacks on temples, churches, and minority properties have become more frequent, with a systematic aim to displace these communities and seize their assets.



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Debbarma expressed concern that such persecution of minorities has been ongoing for decades, accusing those responsible of driving minorities from their homeland.

He urged the Indian government to take this issue to the United Nations and apply pressure on the Bangladeshi government to address the oppression and safeguard minority rights.

Reaffirming his support for the minority communities in Bangladesh, Debbarma assured that the Tiprasa people stand in solidarity with those affected by the ongoing violence.