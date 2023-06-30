A high-level delegation from Tipra Motha, led by Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has embarked on a journey to New Delhi. The delegation's primary objective is to meet with the Home Minister, Amit Shah to discuss pressing matters and seek support for Tripura.

Earlier the Chairman of Tipra Motha held a private meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the latter's official residence on the night of June 29. The closed-door discussion covered a range of crucial matters related to politics, administration, and the development of the state.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting, Debbarma described the atmosphere as most cordial and highlighted the importance of the discussions held. "I met the chief minister and had fruitful deliberations on various issues concerning politics and administration. Let's wait and see what unfolds," he stated, hinting at the possibility of positive outcomes emerging from their conversation.

Emphasizing the private nature of the meeting, Debbarma reiterated that it was exclusively between him and the chief minister.

Debbarma acknowledged the ongoing negotiations with the central government on the topic of Greater Tipraland, an issue that has been under discussion for three months. However, he chose not to make any statements until concrete progress is made, showcasing a cautious approach focused on tangible outcomes.

Furthermore, the Chairman of Tipra Motha expressed his concerns regarding the budget allocation for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the smooth flow of funds to the autonomous tribal council. These issues hold significance in the context of ensuring the effective functioning and development of the tribal areas in Tripura.

Debbarma reiterated his stance against "boycott politics" and highlighted his history of engaging with former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and incumbent Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on various matters. This reaffirms his commitment to constructive dialogue and collaboration for the betterment of the state.