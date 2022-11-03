TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma raises questions over the rule of law which is prevailing in the state as he claimed that the state government is doing everything by not allowing them to hold a mass rally in Agartala citing the Prime Minister’s visit.

Earlier, Pradyot said that said his party will organize a massive mass gathering in November in the state's Agartala to protest against the decision of the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) over conducting village council election.

Later, the state government denied permission to the TIPRA Motha party citing PM Modi’s visit to the state and said that PM Modi will address a gathering at Swami Vivekanda Maidan in Agartala.

Taking to his social media handle, the Motha chief wrote, “The state government is doing everything not to allow us the indigenous people to hold a mass rally in Agartala citing that the Prime Minister is coming (when is he coming?). When indigenous people are denied basic constitutional rights like fighting VC elections or holding a gathering in the capital of a state, we have to question what sort of a rule of law we living under?”.