The principal opposition party in Tripura, Tipra Motha has constituted its Central Working Committee comprising of six members delegation.

On X formerly known as Twitter, Royal Scion of the state and former chairman of the party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday wrote that in the next few weeks, he will work to strengthen and constitute the party from primary to central committee.



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"I am indeed honoured and humbled . I will do my duties to strengthen and constitute the party from primary,regional ,block, district and central committee in the next few weeks", he said.

While the letter of Central Working Committee (CWC) undersigned by party' president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, appointed himself , Pradyot Bikram Manikya, Chairman of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Jagadish Debbarma, Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma, former minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma in the CWC