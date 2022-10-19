Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tribal wing, the Tripura Janajati Morcha, has accused Tipra Motha of failing to deliver promised development to the people in the council.

The Janajati Morcha further accused Tipra Motha of corruption.

''They (Tipra Motha) running the administration in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for the last one and half years. However, they have failed to deliver promised development to the people,'' Tripura Janajati Morcha vice president and Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura alleged on October 18.

Rebati further said that there is huge financial corruption going on in the tribal council.

He also quoted a letter from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu dated June 1, 2022, and claimed that the CAG had alleged in the letter addressed to Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya that ADC isn't working as per Constitutional provisions and didn't have financial discipline.

'' Schemes run by both Central and state government are running without utilisation certificates, and proper accounts are not being maintained following which the CAG shot a letter to the Governor urging him to take action,'' Rebati said.

Rebati further alleged that there has been corruption going on and they are not maintaining proper accounts.

Rebati also informed that they will submit a memorandum to the Governor demanding a proper audit of the fund allocated for the TTAADC for various schemes and projects.