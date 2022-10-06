Just ahead of the Tripura assembly election, political meetings along with exchanges of greetings on Bijoy Dasami, have made psephologists start to speculate about the intensity of the election.

Amid all this, a new theory has arisen in which BJP is likely to lose MLA Parimal Debbarma and Birendra Kishore Debbarma and join TIPRA MOTHA while D C Hrangkhawl to join Congress.

Sources in TIPRA Motha said that the MLAs are in constant touch with the party and will soon join along with IPFT MLA Dhirendra Debbarma, Mevar Kumar Jamatia.

However, speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Tripura BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma said, "There is no question of joining TIPRA Motha, all such claims are baseless"

On the other hand, sources at TIPRA Motha claimed that the party has a stronghold in the 20 ST reserve seats and 10 SC reserve seats and following which all tribal party MLAs will be joining the TIPRA Motha.

Replying to a question asked by India Today NE on TIPRA Motha's hold in the tribal areas for the upcoming assembly election, Tripura BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma said, "There is no hold at all, just wait for few days, many TIPRA Motha's leaders like EM will join BJP".

"In the recently held Tripura bye-polls, we have seen the candidate given by TIPRA Motha in SC reserve seat, what was the outcome we all know by now", Parimal Debbarma added.

Further replying to a question, if BJP MLAs are restricted to enter tribal areas, to this the MLA said, "Yes..yes..this used to happen earlier but now it is not the same, they (TIPRA Motha) are now just waiting for more candidates from BJP."

"When the assembly election will be declared and TIPRA MOTHA leaders will join the saffron party. No good leaders from BJP who understands politics will not leave the saffron party and join TIPRA Motha as it is not a political party at all," the MLA Debbarma added.

Notably, all parties are looking forward to forming alliances with TIPRA Moth, however, the Motha chief has announced that he is ready to form an alliance with any party if they extend their support to its demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ in writing as he is not going to negotiate with its prime demand.