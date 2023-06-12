Tipra Motha leaders, along with their MLAs, organized a mass deputation and submitted a memorandum to the Block Development Officers under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Their demands, outlined in a four-point charter, include the immediate conduct of elections in Village Councils.

Speaking with India Today NE, Paul Dangsu, MLA of Tipra Motha, highlighted that the memorandum was submitted across all RD Blocks falling under TTAADC jurisdiction.

The primary demand is for the Village Committee to be taken under the supervision of the Tipra Motha Party Monitoring Committee. The memorandum further emphasizes the need for prompt Village Council elections, effective utilization of the entire Village Committee Funds within the financial year, and recognition of the Roman Script for the Kokborok language.

Paul further stated, "We strongly urge the fulfillment of our demands for the greater interest of indigenous people and the overall development of the state. We request immediate attention and necessary action."