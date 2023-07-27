Former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma is all set to meet interlocutor AK Mishra on their core demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ on July 27.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Pradyot said that TIPRA Motha leaders are in Delhi to hold meeting on their demand of constitutional solution for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

“We are in Delhi and we will hold a meeting with Home Minister's officials and interlocutor AK Mishra to discuss our core demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’. The Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) which is the ruling ally of BJP in Tripura is also holding a meeting”, said Pradyot.

Later, on Twitter, Pradyot wrote that those who called him a liar stand exposed and his commitment to a constitutional solution holds true.

“5 Months of trolling, abuse, insults end today as we "officially " meet the HM officials along with other organisations today. I pray that the almighty give some enlightenment to those who made fun of me in the last few months. Those who called me a liar stand exposed and my commitment for a constitutional solution for holds true. I have suffered immensely but my love for our people remains and so does my commitment”, the post reads.