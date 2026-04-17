Tripura: Tipra Motha leads in 15 seats; Pradyot urges peace, says ‘victory is for love’

Amid early trends showing the Tipra Motha Party leading in 15 out of 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on April 17, appealed to people to maintain peace and avoid any form of post-poll violence.

The elections for all 28 seats were held on April 12, with counting underway from the morning of April 17, under tight security arrangements. As trends indicated a strong performance by Tipra Motha, Pradyot addressed the public through a Facebook message, congratulating candidates and urging them to uphold responsibility with honesty and integrity.

He cautioned that any outbreak of violence after the results would ultimately harm the indigenous Tiprasa community itself. Emphasising unity over political differences, he said that regardless of party affiliations be it BJP, CPI(M), or Tipra Motha people must remember their shared identity and avoid conflict.

Pradyot further stressed that elections inevitably bring both victory and defeat, but should not lead to hostility among communities. He urged supporters to uphold the spirit of peace, stating that the true essence of victory lies in love and collective progress.

Highlighting the long-term vision, he said the focus must remain on securing a better future for the next generation, calling on all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral outcome does not disrupt harmony in the state.