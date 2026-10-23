Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has announced his decision to withdraw from his security cover, alleging repeated changes to his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) without adequate explanation and seeking Chief Minister Manik Saha’s intervention into the matter.

Addressing a press conference on October 23, Debbarma alleged that one of his PSOs was withdrawn on October 10, ahead of Durga Puja, without prior intimation or official communication. He said the move raised concerns about the handling of his security arrangements, particularly during the festive period.

The MLA said he wrote to the police security wing on October 13 and sent copies of the letter to the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP). However, he claimed that he had received no response despite repeated communications.

Debbarma said his security personnel had been changed several times since he became an MLA around four-and-a-half years ago. He claimed to have repeatedly requested stability in his security arrangements and an enhancement of protection, but alleged that his concerns had not been addressed.

Questioning the rationale behind the changes, he said he would have understood the decision to replace a PSO if he had lodged a complaint against the personnel concerned. However, he alleged that the authorities had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The Tipra Motha legislator further claimed that some party MLAs and Members of the District Council (MDCs), along with certain other legislators, had also experienced repeated changes in their security personnel.

Expressing concern over the issue, Debbarma alleged that certain officials within the police administration might be acting in ways that could undermine the government or create divisions among elected representatives. He urged Saha to investigate the matter and identify any officials responsible for irregularities in security arrangements.

Announcing his decision to give up his security cover, Debbarma said he would return to his village and continue his organisational activities from there. He added that his work would require him to travel to different locations across the district to attend programmes.

He also appealed to the public to stand by him and take an interest in his security.

Debbarma urged the Chief Minister to personally review the security arrangements of Tipra Motha MLAs and MDCs, questioning why their PSOs were allegedly being changed repeatedly without adequate consultation or explanation.

The allegations have not been independently verified.