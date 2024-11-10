The Tipra Motha Party, currently in coalition with the ruling BJP in Tripura, has decided to submit a deputation to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on November 14, demanding speedy implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, holding of Village Council elections, and the implementation of the 125th Amendment in Parliament.

Speaking on the matter, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma stated that a meeting of the Tipra Motha Party, attended by leaders including MLAs and Members of District Councils, had taken place, where they decided to push for the Tiprasa Accord's implementation.

“We will be submitting block-wise memoranda to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on November 14. Our demands include the prompt implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, the holding of Village Council elections, and the immediate implementation of the 125th Amendment in Parliament. We will hold a peace rally across the state to submit the memorandum to the Governor of Tripura,” he said.

On the implementation of the 125th Amendment, Pradyot explained that while a Chief Minister can offer a viewpoint, only Parliament can implement the amendment.

“In Parliament, the BJP, Congress, and other parties are aligned on this issue, so why should we wait? This is very important. As for the Village Council elections, the High Court has directed that the VC elections be held as soon as possible,” he added.

He also informed that the second phase of discussions on the Tiprasa Accord will be held at the end of November, where the party will continue to negotiate its demands.

“Our demands are not against anyone but aimed at the upliftment of the Indigenous people. This will be the second round of discussions, and I hope the Government of India will respond positively. We have waited for a long time. There are timelines for other accords, like the Nagaland Accord and the Tripura National Volunteers (TNV) Accord. I am here not to serve the BJP, Congress, or CPIM; I am here for my people. I will negotiate with the Centre and fight for the people,” he concluded.