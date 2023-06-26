A TIPRA Motha party office situated at Kahmting Bari area in West District was ransacked and set on fire by alleged BJP workers on June 25 late at night.

TIPRA Motha party sources said that an FIR was lodged on June 26 mentioning names of local BJP Janajati Morcha leaders that include Dhanya Bahadur Molsom, Tapan Debbarma, and Sukhen Debbarma.

According to a TIPRA Motha leader, a joining program organized by BJP Janajati Morcha leaders took place on Sunday near the TIPRA Motha party office. The TIPRA Motha party received information from local leaders that some BJP members were attempting to entice their supporters by offering government benefits like PM Awas Yojana houses in exchange for joining their party.

“Consequently, TIPRA Motha workers gathered at the party office. However, by the time they arrived, the joining program had already concluded. The BJP claimed that several TIPRA Motha supporters had switched over to their party during the event, but in reality, they had recruited supporters from other districts to fill the seating arrangements”, said the Tipra Motha worker.

He further alleged that later that night, a few local TIPRA workers were playing carom and discussing party activities inside the party office.

“Around 11 pm, a group of armed miscreants arrived in two four-wheelers and launched an unprovoked attack on our party workers and threatened them with weapons. Late they set the party office on fire”, said the TIPRA worker.

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