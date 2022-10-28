TIPRA Motha chairman, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on October 28, said that his party will organize a massive mass gathering in November in the state's Agartala to protest against the decision of Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) over conducting village council election.

The development comes after the State Election Commission stated that holding village committee elections would be very difficult before the 2023 assembly elections.

“Today we held a party meeting in which we have decided to hold a massive public meeting and agitation as well. Across the state, we will hold a bike rally by Youth Tipra Federation to spread awareness on Greater Tipraland. On November 5th we will hold the massive gathering at Agartala for which today a meeting held with all district presidents, block presidents, MDCs, Ems and with other leaders,” Pradyot said.

Meanwhile, Pradyot has also visited Kalyanpur of Khowai district, where a minor girl was gang raped, and spoke to the officer in charge and locals of the area.

“The accused was booked under POCSO Act and the police have admitted that the minor girl was raped. I don’t know what is their party background and to which community this girl belongs. But when it is about rape, strict action should be initiated against the rapist. Rapists have no party, no religion, and no caste. If today we don’t take action against any rapist then in the coming days he can do more for his family and society. Such people should prevent from doing such works and strict action is necessary”, Pradyot added.