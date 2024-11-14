The Tipra Motha Party, on November 14 initiated submission of block-wise memorandums to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, urging his intervention on three key issues: the implementation of the TIPRASA Accord, the conduct of Village Committee Elections, and the immediate passage of the 125th Amendment to the Indian Constitution.

Earlier, the party had decided that it would hold marches across the state starting November 14, and submit memorandums to the Governor to press their demands.

In the memorandum, the party stated that the issues require immediate action, further seeking the Governor's intervention in addressing them.

“Immediate Implementation of the TIPRASA Accord (Tripartite Agreement) The TIPRASA Accord, a tripartite agreement signed on 2nd March 2024 between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and TIPRA, aimed to amicably resolve all the long-standing concerns of the indigenous people of Tripura, including issues related to history, land and political rights, economic development, and the preservation of identity, culture, and language. The first meeting of the Joint Working Group/Committee- formed to oversee the implementation of the accord was held on 20th September 2024 in New Delhi”, the memorandum states.

Furthermore, the party noted that the intervention of the Governor will expedite the overall implementation of the Accord and ensure that the commitments made to the indigenous communities are fulfilled at the earliest.

Demanding the immediate conduct of Village Committee Elections, the Tipra Motha Party highlighted that the last elections were held in 2016, and their five-year term expired in 2021. Since then, the people of the TTAADC areas have been awaiting the elections, they added. Despite multiple petitions filed in the Tripura High Court, which directed the State Election Commission (SEC) on several occasions to conduct the elections promptly, they have yet to take place due to various delays and technical issues cited by the SEC.

“Village Committee play a crucial role in local administration, decision-making, and the direct implementation of welfare schemes. The absence of these elected bodies has created a governance vacuum at the grassroots level, hampering democratic processes, limiting community participation, and obstructing development initiatives”, it said.

They have also demanded immediate passage of the 125th Amendment to the Indian Constitution, seeking to amend provisions related to the Sixth Schedule, specifically empowering the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the Northeastern states, including Tripura.

“The bill aims to increase the financial and executive powers of the ADCs, positively impacting the indigenous tribal communities in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura”, the memorandum reads.

Tipra Motha have urged the Governor’s intervention to ensure that the Government of India is made aware of the importance of this amendment and that it is passed at the earliest, so that the rights and powers of the indigenous people Tripura and the Northeast are properly protected and strengthened.