Denying all allegations against its leaders and supporters, Tripura's TIPRA Motha demanded apology of the ruling BJP party to the people of Tripura for its national president JP Nadda during his recent visit speaking out fabricated claims of development and fulfilling of promises made in the Vision Document.

Motha also threatened the party in power to stop misusing the police for false and politically motivated case against its leaders and supporters in order to arrest them before the polls of village committee and assembly beside harassing and pressurising them to join the BJP.

Two days back BJP Janajati Morcha leader and MP Rebati Tripura had alleged that due to attack and threats by the TIPRA Motha on BJP supporters who wanted to join the public rally of JP Nadda, the presence of people at Khumulwng was not as expected.

Tripura also claimed that the attackers and those threatened have been identified and police will arrest them and take appropriate steps.

Countering the allegations TTAADC Deputy CEM Animesh Debbarma speaking to the media said, “BJP is master of false cases and especially against the opposition but TIPRA Motha is not scared because another six months they cannot stop TIPRA Motha leader and it warriors with false cases or by putting them in jail because we shall come victorious.”

Denying involvement of any Motha leader or supporters in the alleged attacks on BJP supporters on the day JP Nadda was addressing a public rally, Debbarma viewed that despite paying money, BJP failed to bring tribal people to the public rally, and so BJP enacted drama of attacks on its supporters to justify their failure and are now putting the blame on TIPRA Motha.

He said, “BJP must open its eyes and feel the pain of the people of Tripura ……. if the honourable Chief Minister thinks that he can stop us by putting false cases against us then he is in wrong notion.”

The Deputy CEM alleged that opposition leaders and supporters are regularly being attacked and in many cases in front of the police by ruling party but there has been no arrest. On the contrary police is being misused for selective arrests of opposition parties supporters in order to harass and keep them away from any type of political activities or raise the voice against the government and which yet again reveals that democracy is at stake in Tripura.

He said, “The more the political leaders are compelled to remain out of their houses, the more shall they be active I can assure you. I am not advising the CM and it not right to say but the fact of the matter is five extremists the havoc that they can create, 1000 police personnel cannot create that havoc you believe that right. So when the situation is created by police so the extremists cannot stay at one place and are compelled to flee around then 1000 police cannot stop the havoc created by them.”

Appealing CM Dr Manik Saha to bring back normalcy and stop misusing of police the Motha leader viewed that all opposition parties should be allowed to function without any fear in Tripura which is go for two vital elections- village committee and assembly in next six months.

Debbarma said, “I would like that the situation in Tripura is so that all leaders and supporters of various political parties be it BJP, Congress, TIPRA Motha or any other party can stay in their house and do politics. I appeal to honourable CM that it is his responsibility being in the chair and also the Hime Minister of this state he should bring this peaceful environment in Tripura and not provoke.”

Adding that the present situation in Tripura has worsened then the Left Front regime the TIPRA Motha leader said, “During the time of Left there was somewhere you could complain, very frankly you could complain to the then Chief Minister or respective Ministries but now in BJP government you don’t know to whom to complain. No one listens to no one. I being the Deputy CEM write letters to Ministers but they even don’t acknowledge. Whom to tell? When politicians become Ministers, they are the guardians and answerable to the people but now the culture in last four and half year we found that there is no place to complain. We expect that the sitting CM of Tripura who is a doctor he will bring good culture in his short tenure. We can only hope for that.”

He said that the fact is the CM and Deputy CM had spoken to TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore who not only agreed but also welcomed Nadda so there is no question of attacking BJP supporters rather it was enacted by the BJP to coverup their failure to attract people in the public rally on that day.

Debbarma added that despite spending huge amounts for arranging transportation and even paying money to attend Nadda’s rally failed as people of the state has realised that BJP’s promises are all ‘juhmla’

Debbarma alleged that the BJP led government has totally failed in delivering the people of the state in all sectors and there is no law and order in the state but surprisingly the ruling party leaders and Ministers are silent on all these.

Claiming that TIPRA Motha is just solely not a political party rather a movement for achieving Greater Tipraland where all are warriors Debbarma threatened that the ruling BJP is now misusing the police to arrest Motha supporters and leaders and shall face dire consequences.

He said that there is no democracy in the state and in all front the state has deteriorated so TIPRA Motha will work for reviving democracy and people’s fundamental rights in the state.

Meanwhile the TIPRA Motha also organised protests at few places against the party in power to stop misusing the police against it leaders and supporters.