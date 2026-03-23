Tripura: Tipra Motha to contest TTAADC polls alone, Pradyot rules out alliance

Founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on March 23 announced that the Tipra Motha Party will contest the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) independently, ruling out any alliance, including with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TTAADC elections for 28 seats are scheduled to be held on April 12, with results to be declared on April 17. Although Tipra Motha is currently in alliance with the BJP in the state Assembly, Pradyot made it clear that there would be no such understanding for the district council polls.

Speaking during a Facebook Live address, he said he would not compromise on the interests of the indigenous community. “My alliance is with my community and my people. Without fulfilment of assurances regarding our demands and the Tiprasa Accord, and without any guarantee, I will not enter into any alliance,” he said.

He asserted that he would never “betray” his people and stressed that the party would fight alone to demonstrate the strength of the indigenous population. “In the upcoming district council polls, we will show the power of indigenous people. We will give the answer through our votes on April 12 and on the day of results,” he said.

Pradyot also urged supporters to maintain peace and avoid confrontation, stating that the fight was not political but about securing rights for future generations. He added that while others may have power and money, his strength lies in the support of the indigenous people.

The announcement sets the stage for a direct contest in the TTAADC elections, with Tipra Motha seeking to consolidate its base among tribal voters in the state.