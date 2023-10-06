Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, the former chairman of TIPRA Motha party, has called upon party members and leaders from all frontal wings to promptly convene a crucial meeting to strategize and coordinate efforts for the upcoming pre-announced mass gathering slated for October 14.

Debbarman emphasized, "The October 14 gathering holds immense significance, and it is imperative that we collaborate seamlessly to ensure its resounding success. We should set a minimum target of 30,000 attendees. Leaders at zonal levels, MDCs, MLAs, as well as heads of the Youth Tipra Federation and Women Tipra Federation, should begin concerted efforts to ensure a strong turnout from across the state."

Highlighting the need for mounting pressure on the Government of India, Debbarman stressed the demand for Greater Tipraland and a constitutional resolution.

He affirmed, "Our greatest strength lies in our unity. We must persist in our united fight for the rights of our people. This mass gathering will serve as a powerful message to the Government of India."