Tripura's political landscape is heating up as Tipra Motha prepares to stage a protest rally on September 26. The demonstration, set to take place in the South District, aims to draw attention to the alleged mistreatment of Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced the upcoming event during a press conference on Monday. He expressed grave concern over what he described as "planned attacks" on Hindus following the formation of Bangladesh's new interim government.

"These attacks are unacceptable," Debbarma declared, drawing parallels to similar incidents from decades past. He urged India to raise the issue at the United Nations if Bangladesh fails to address the situation.

" This is not the first time such things have occurred. In the 1940s, '50s, and '60s, similar events took place. They force our Hindu minority to leave their land, and if Bangladesh doesn’t change its behaviour, then the Government of India should raise this issue in the United Nations," he stated.

The Tipra Motha leader called for solidarity across religious lines, inviting Muslims in Tripura to join the rally and condemn the reported actions of the Bangladeshi government. "I hope that Muslims in Tripura will also join the rally and condemn the actions of the Bangladesh government,” he said.