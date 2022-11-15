TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on November 15 said that the party will soon form Scheduled Caste (SC) and Minority cell to fight for the rights of indigenous people of the state.

"Tipra Motha will soon form its SC, Minorities Cell which will include all castes and religions soon. The constitution of India has to give more comprehensive protection and reservation to all of us. They will stand up with the Tiprasa constitutional solution and we will stand up for their permanent rights!", he wrote on one of the social media sites.

Soon after tendering his resignation in 2021 from Congress, Pradyot formed his new regional party with the slogan of Greater Tipraland to protect the rights of indigenous people of the state and also win the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Councils election.

However, his latest announcement has created a new twist in state politics.

During his last mass gathering at Vivekananda Maidan on November 12, a large number of people from minority communities attended the rally and mass gathering.