In Tripura, the much-anticipated TIPRASA Accord is slated to be signed today at 12:30 PM. The accord, aimed at addressing longstanding tribal grievances and ensuring their rights, will witness the presence of key dignitaries including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Member of Parliament Biplab Deb, and Tripura's Chief Secretary.

The ceremony, set to take place live digitally, will see the participation of Tipra Motha founder Pradyut Deb Barman, who will sign on behalf of the party. Alongside him, other significant figures such as Pradyut Deb Barma, Motba Chairman Jagdish Deb Barma, President Bijoy Hrangkhawl, and Leader of the Opposition Animesh Deb Barma are expected to grace the occasion.

One of the crucial aspects of the accord is the formation of a tripartite committee, which will be established shortly to ensure the effective implementation of its provisions. Notably, the accord is poised to address key issues concerning tribal land and language rights, marking a significant stride towards ensuring their political and financial autonomy.