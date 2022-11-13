The Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress today alleged that BJP-backed goons have unleashed a fear psychosis across the state and intimidating TMC party workers, supporters for not attending the mass gathering on November 14 which will be held in Agartala protesting BJP’s misrule.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, senior leader and Tripura In-Charge of TMC, Rajib Banerjee claimed that democracy died in the state.

“Work of our event is going on full swing. Everywhere our workers are installing flags and festoons. But, unfortunately, democracy has died in Tripura. There is no right to hold any activity by opposition political parties. They (BJP) are trying hard to suppress the opposition political party in a fascist way. No doubt we have received permission but our workers, leaders, and supporters of TMC in different areas are facing resistance and threats since yesterday. They (BJP) unleashed a fear psychosis. They are intimidating our party workers, and vehicle drivers not to attend the rally and mass gathering of TMC tomorrow”, he said.

He further alleged that such incidents are taking place, especially in the democracy died in Tripura.

“BJP-backed goons are entering the houses of TMC workers and giving death threats. It’s very sad. Such incidents are taking place in Dhalai, Unakoti, North district, South district, and Gomati district. In some places, drivers of vehicles denied carrying our workers after they received threats. But we will not stop we will continue our protest for the people. MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidas and MP Mohua Moitro will be present during our programme”, Rajib told reporters.

MP Sushmita Dev who also joined the press conference condemned the incident and said, “I condemned the steps of BJP the way they are harassing our workers and giving threats for not attending the mass gathering on November 14. It’s a democratic country and every party has an equal rights. Our main aim is to work for the development of Tripura”.