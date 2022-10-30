The Tripura unit Trinamool Congress has decided to hold massive protest rally against the misrule of BJP led Tripura government on November 14.

Speaking at a press conference, Tripura Incharge of Trinamool Congress, Rajib Banerjee has alleged that the law and order has totally collapsed in the state and claimed that Tripura is in second position in terms of crime against women in Northeast.

"Since last few days the way incidents of gang rape are taking place across the state is really very unfortunate. Many BJP leaders, workers are involved in these gang rape incidents", he alleged.

The Trinamool leader further claimed that as per a report by Tripura government in last 2.5 years more than 2000 cases of crime against women registered and among which 381 are rape cases.

"In an average six rape cases in month are taking place. Crimes are rising on women, along with murder are increasing. The Chief Minister is silent. If such situation continues Trinamool Congress can't stay mum. We have decided on November 14 in Agartala we will hold a huge protest rally which and will held a mass gathering in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. Against the misrule of BJP led state government TMC will hold this rally.", Banerjee told reporters.

Senior leader of the party Sushmita Dev who is also Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha termed the BJP government as Jumla and said ,"Prior 2018 the BJP has released Vision Documents in which they had made several promises for people. But they formed government and it was very unfortunate that in last 4.5 years this government failed to deliver a single promises. This BJP is a jumla government".

The party has further informed that they will campaign and will distribute leaflets about the misrule of the Tripura government and about the Bengal model of governance.

"Each and every schemes promised by TMC has fulfilled. But BJP is jumlaa. They (BJP) are saying Good Governance. What kind of good governance is going on where four gang rapes took place, openly shoot out occurred. We fought for people of Tripura and will fight in coming days as well", said Sushmita Dev.

She claimed to bring peace and good governance Trinamool Congress is the one and only option.

During the press conference Trinamool Congress state general secretary Pujan Biswas and others were present.