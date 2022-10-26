Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha and also demanded President’s rule in the state over the failure of law and order.

Notably, two youths were injured in a gang war shootout on October 25, late at night in front of Sonargaon Dhaba under the Airport Police Station.

The injured persons were identified as Sanjay Das and Haripada Das of the Natun Nagar area.

Meanwhile, taking to social media, TMC MP Sushmita Dev questioning the Tripura CM said, "We have seen that two persons identified as Haripada Das and Sanjay Das received bullet injuries by miscreants."

"But I want to ask a question to the Chief Minister of Tripura that he is also holding the responsibility of the Home Minister and it is his responsibility to keep people safe. Your government has launched the scheme ‘Duare Duare Sushasan’ and on the other side, people are living without security and safety. Chief Minister should take immediate action on the issues or else he should resign from his post. She also demands the president’s rule in Tripura," she added.

As per the reports, one of the injured persons was shot in the leg and another person in the waist and has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Notably, two persons identified as Prabhakar Ghosh (40) and Santosh Das (35) of Usha Bazaar have been apprehended related to the case and have been sent to judicial custody.