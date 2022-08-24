In a latest political development in Tripura, the President of state unit of All India Trinamool Congress Committee (AITC) was removed from his position after speculations were running wild in the political circle that Bhowmik is seeking to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A press release has been released in this regard where in AITC Tripura informs via a tweet that Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties as the State President of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress, with immediate effect.

“This Press Release is to announce that Shri Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties of State President of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committee, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions as-is. Shri Rajib Banerjee, State In-Charge and Smt. Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP shall look after the functioning of the party till a new State President is appointed,” stated the press release that was tweeted by AITC Tripura unit.

Sources however claim that Bhowmik will likely join BJP in presence of party’s national President JP Nadda at Khumulwng with date of joining yet undisclosed.