President of Tripura Unit Trinamool Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning of BJP in the name of government programme by spending government treasury.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Biswas claimed that the projects which PM Modi has inaugurated were old projects and did this programme was just to mislead the people.

“Before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people of the state were hoping that he would give some assurances and would announce something. But what he did do? He campaigned for his party by using government funds and inaugurated old projects just to mislead the people again. People are deeply disappointed and we have realized that there is no chance of BJP forming the government in the next elections”, Biswas said adding that BJP tried to influence people by spending crores of rupees from the government treasury in a very dirty way.

Biswas further alleged that BJP has created pressure on people threatening the government beneficiaries that if they don't attend the PM's visit, their names will be removed from the beneficiary list and the government employees were also forced to.

“Trinamool Congress strongly condemned the act of BJP. The money that is for the welfare of the people was used for party work yesterday, while the people of the state are starving. We know the party has not fulfilled any of the promises it made before the 2018 elections”, he said.

He further said that the BJP government has done nothing for the state of Tripura but cheated the people.

In the press meet, Pradesh Youth Trinamool Congress President Santanu Saha, Pradesh Mahila Trinamool Congress President Panna Dev and other leaders were present.