Tripura to accord grand reception to Commonwealth Games gold medallist judoka Asmita Dey
Tripura will felicitate Commonwealth Games gold medallist judoka Asmita Dey during her two-day visit from August 12. The visit will also take her to her native village as her family sets its sights on an Olympic medal.
- The state programme for Dey will be held at Rabindra Bhavan, Agartala
- She had earlier been felicitated in New Delhi by Chief Minister Saha
- Dey became the first Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold
The Tripura government will accord a grand reception to judoka Asmita Dey, who scripted history by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, during her two-day visit to the state from August 12.
Director of Youth Affairs and Sports L Darlong said the felicitation programme will be organised at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala.
Dey became the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had earlier felicitated the sportsperson in New Delhi in the presence of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy.
During her visit, Asmita will also travel to her native village, Dakshin Sonaichari in South Tripura's Belonia subdivision, where she is expected to pay respects to her late father, who had inspired her sporting journey.
Her mother, Munna Pathari Dey, said the family's next dream is to see Asmita win a medal at the Olympic Games.
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