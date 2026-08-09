Tripura to accord grand reception to Commonwealth Games gold medallist judoka Asmita Dey

The Tripura government will accord a grand reception to judoka Asmita Dey, who scripted history by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, during her two-day visit to the state from August 12.

Director of Youth Affairs and Sports L Darlong said the felicitation programme will be organised at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala.

Dey became the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had earlier felicitated the sportsperson in New Delhi in the presence of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy.

During her visit, Asmita will also travel to her native village, Dakshin Sonaichari in South Tripura's Belonia subdivision, where she is expected to pay respects to her late father, who had inspired her sporting journey.

Her mother, Munna Pathari Dey, said the family's next dream is to see Asmita win a medal at the Olympic Games.