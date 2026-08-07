Tripura to add Chakma language to Google Translate, work begins on 50,000-Word database

The Tripura government has begun work to add the Chakma language to Google Translate, with a database of 50,000 Chakma words currently being compiled as part of efforts to preserve and promote the language.

The announcement was made by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma during the first state-level Chakma Language and Script Day 2026 celebrations held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Friday. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury was also present at the event.

Speaking at the programme, Santana Chakma said the state government is committed to the development of the Chakma language along with the languages of other minority communities in Tripura. She noted that the Chakma script has a long history in the state and that several books and magazines have already been published in the language.

The minister also called for the Chakma script to be introduced at Anganwadi centres to encourage learning from an early age. She administered a pledge urging people to work towards preserving and promoting the language.

Addressing the gathering, Sushanta Chowdhury said a community's identity is rooted in its history, culture and mother tongue. He noted that Tripura is home to 19 indigenous communities, each with its own language and cultural traditions, and said the Constitution guarantees the right to preserve and promote these.

He said Chakma is currently taught from Classes I to VIII in 123 government schools during the ongoing academic session. More than 4,000 students are studying the language under the guidance of over 172 Chakma-speaking teachers.

According to the minister, free Chakma textbooks have been distributed through SCERT, while the government has also initiated steps to extend Chakma language education to the secondary and higher secondary levels.