The Tripura government has announced plans to release over 10,000 job opportunities following the completion of the Panchayat elections. This decision, aimed at bolstering employment in the state, was made by Tripura's Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted Saha's ongoing commitment to the state's development and the welfare of its youth. "Since assuming office, Chief Minister Saha has spearheaded numerous initiatives and conducted a series of meetings focused on increasing job availability," stated an official from the CMO.

From 2018 to 2024, a total of 13,661 job offers have been issued. Breaking down the data by year and group:

Group A: In 2018-19, 99 people received job offers, followed by 4 in 2019-20, 40 in 2020-21, 223 in 2021-22, 147 in 2022-23, and 28 in 2023-24.

Group B: In 2018-19, 1 person received a job offer, 3 in 2019-20, 4 in 2020-21, 16 in 2021-22, 77 in 2022-23, and 7 in 2023-24.

Group C: In 2018-19, 986 people received job offers, followed by 965 in 2019-20, 629 in 2020-21, 2699 in 2021-22, 5044 in 2022-23, and 1966 in 2023-24.

Group D: In 2018-19, 100 people received job offers, 174 in 2019-20, 121 in 2020-21, 134 in 2021-22, 116 in 2022-23, and 78 in 2023-24.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite the release of pending job offers. "There are some pending offers left, which include positions from Tripura Police, Group D under the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura, Special Executives, and others. We have received instructions from Chief Minister Saha to release these offers soon after the Panchayat elections," said an official from the CMO. The impending release of over 10,000 job offers aims to address employment needs and support the state's youth.