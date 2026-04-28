Tripura to begin first phase of Census 2027 from July 17

The first phase of Census 2027 will formally begin in Tripura from July 17 and continue till August 31, officials said on April 28.

According to Director of Census Operations Ratan Biswas, the process will be conducted in two stages. The first stage, from July 17 to 31, will allow citizens to opt for self-enumeration. This will be followed by the second stage from August 1 to 31, during which enumerators will visit households to carry out the house listing and data collection.

The 45-day exercise will involve around 11,000 enumerators and supervisors across the state to complete the first phase of enumeration.



To ensure smooth implementation, a state-level conference on Census 2027 was held at Pragya Bhavan, attended by senior officials including District Magistrates from all eight districts.

Officials said District Magistrates will function as Principal Census Officers in their respective districts, while Additional District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates will also play active roles in the process.



Highlighting a major shift, Biswas said the Census 2027 exercise will be conducted entirely in digital mode, eliminating paperwork and signatures.

Enumerators will collect data through mobile devices, which will be directly uploaded to a central server in real time.

The move is aimed at enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the nationwide census process.