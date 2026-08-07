Tripura to begin special electoral roll revision from September 5

Tripura will begin the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral roll on September 5, with the exercise set to conclude with the final publication of the revised electoral roll on December 23.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey said the revision aims to ensure the state's electoral rolls remain "accurate, inclusive, updated, and free from duplicate, shifted, deceased, or otherwise ineligible entries".

"The objective of the SIR is to include every eligible elector and ensure that no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll," Pandey said, adding that October 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date for the exercise.

Tripura has 60 Assembly constituencies with 3,356 polling stations and nearly 28.97 lakh electors, including 14.52 lakh men and 14.45 lakh women. A total of 3,356 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 375 BLO Supervisors will be deployed for the revision.

As part of the exercise, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits between September 15 and October 14 to distribute pre-filled Enumeration Forms to existing electors. Each BLO will visit every household three times, assist voters in filling out the forms and collect the completed documents.

Electors will be required to verify the pre-filled details, provide any additional information, sign the forms and return them to the concerned BLO within the prescribed period. The forms can also be submitted online through the designated portal or the ECINET application.

Pandey clarified that no documents would be collected during the house-to-house enumeration phase. If additional verification is required, the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will issue a notice after the draft electoral roll is published, allowing the elector to submit the necessary documents.

He said Aadhaar "may be accepted as a document for establishing identity" but "shall not be treated as proof of citizenship".

The draft electoral roll will be published on October 21 at designated locations and on the official website, with copies also being provided to recognised political parties.

Claims and objections can be filed between October 21 and November 20 using the prescribed Forms 6, 7 and 8. The lists of claims and objections received will be displayed on notice boards and shared with recognised political parties through the EROs.

The final electoral roll will be published on December 23. Pandey said that under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, any person aggrieved by the decision of an Electoral Registration Officer may file a first appeal before the District Magistrate and Collector, who functions as the District Election Officer, followed by a second appeal before the Chief Electoral Officer.

The CEO also said BLOs are carrying out the mapping of electors and their progeny by linking the data with the 2005 electoral rolls. He noted that the last SIR in Tripura was conducted in 2005 and the rolls from that exercise have been uploaded to the CEO's website, allowing voters to check their previous SIR records.

Pandey said training programmes for District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, BLOs, political parties and Booth Level Agents have already been completed. Meetings with political parties have been held at the state level, while district and sub-divisional meetings are also underway to familiarise stakeholders with the process.

He added that helpdesks will operate at the DEO and ERO offices, while toll-free helpline numbers are already functional at the CEO and DEO levels to assist electors during the revision exercise.