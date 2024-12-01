Tripura is all set to benefit from the 'PM Surya Ghar Initiative,' a Central government scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to tackle energy challenges in various states, where access to hydrocarbon resources such as coal and wind energy is limited.

As Tripura primarily depends on gas and solar energy, this initiative is designed to foster sustainable energy solutions and provide widespread benefits to the people.

Over 9,000 applications have been received, 77 installations have been completed, and more than 900 documents have been submitted for registration.

To ensure convenience and accessibility, a dedicated helpline has been set up to assist citizens in registering and applying for the scheme's benefits.

The government is actively promoting the initiative, targeting 50,000 installations in its initial phase.

As of March, 9,959 registrations were recorded, with 989 documents submitted and 982 applications approved. With more than one million families in Tripura, the scheme aims to transform energy access across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated, "This is a central government scheme declared by the Prime Minister, aimed at providing free electricity to all citizens. The scheme has been launched to benefit the masses. We are working diligently to ensure its success."

The power minister also emphasised that the scheme is crucial due to Tripura's limited natural resources, adding, "The main reason for launching this scheme in Tripura is the region's limited access to hydrocarbon resources like coal and wind energy. Tripura mainly relies on gas and solar energy. Our Secretary and MD are fully committed to implementing this initiative across the state."

The government has urged citizens for their support and encouragement for the 'PM Surya Ghar Initiative', which not only promises free electricity but also underscores the central government's dedication to sustainable development and improving the quality of life for citizens.