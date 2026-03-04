Tripura to build four elephant passes in Mungiakami after train deaths: Minister Animesh Debbarma

Animesh Debbarma, Forest Minister of Tripura, on March 3 announced that the state government will construct four dedicated ‘elephant passes’ at Mungiakami in Khowai district to facilitate the free and safe movement of elephant herds.

Mungiakami, situated along the foothills of the Atharamura range, has been officially designated as an elephant corridor. The move comes in the backdrop of two elephants being killed after being hit by speeding trains in the area in 2024, highlighting the growing concern over wildlife safety amid expanding infrastructure.

“We are focusing on constructing at least four elephant passes at Mungiakami to ensure free and safe movement of elephant herd. The process is underway to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR),” Debbarma told reporters. He added that more such facilities would be constructed if required.

Stressing the need for a scientific and long-term solution to escalating human-animal conflict, the minister said the Forest Department will push for separate provisions for wildlife protection while clearing major infrastructure projects in the future.

“We need to negotiate with companies undertaking large projects—whether railways or roadways—for rehabilitation of villagers or animals to reduce conflict. The department has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, Debbarma inaugurated a workshop on ‘Human-Animal Interaction’, underlining that ecological balance would be severely impacted if wildlife habitats continue to be disturbed. “If the wild is affected, the whole ecological balance will be harmed,” he added.