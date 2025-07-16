Tripura to build Rs 35 crore state-of-the-art fish market at Maharajganj

Tripura’s Maharajganj market — the largest in the state — will soon have a state-of-the-art fish market, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das announced this during an inspection visit to the existing Maharajganj fish market, in Agartala on July 16.

Addressing reporters after the inspection, Minister Das said, “Most of the fish traders here belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Keeping their welfare in mind, the SC Welfare Department has undertaken this ambitious project to build a modern, hygienic, and fully-equipped fish market.”

He added that Rs 7 crore has already been released for the project, which will eventually see the construction of a three-storey (G+2) complex with modern facilities addressing long-standing issues of drainage, hygiene, and space constraints.

“Often, both traders and buyers face trouble due to poor drainage and cleanliness in traditional fish markets. Our aim is to resolve these problems by developing a high-quality, organized fish market,” the Minister stated.

Officials have already surveyed the market and begun planning the construction layout. The new facility is expected to transform fish trading in the region.

In addition to the Maharajganj project, Minister Das revealed that the government is planning to set up more apex centers across the state for selling fish.

“We want to ensure that the fish produced in the Dumbur reservoir stays within the state and reaches consumers through these apex centers,” he said.

The initiative is expected to improve the livelihood of local fish traders and ensure better access to fresh fish for urban consumers.