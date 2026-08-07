Tripura to celebrate fifth edition of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 9–17

The Tripura government will celebrate the fifth edition of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 9 to 17, organising a week-long series of patriotic events, rallies and cultural programmes across the state.

Announcing the schedule at a press conference on Friday, Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Kiran Gitte said the campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, has evolved into a nationwide movement encouraging citizens to proudly hoist the National Flag.

This year's celebrations will be organised under the theme "Commemoration of 150 Years of Vande Mataram."

As part of the campaign, the National Flag will be hoisted at homes, government and private offices, educational institutions and other establishments across Tripura. Memorials dedicated to freedom fighters and national icons will also be included in the celebrations.

The state-level event will be held on August 11 at Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, where Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha will flag off a grand Tiranga Rally. Similar programmes will be organised across all districts under the supervision of ministers appointed by the state government.

The week-long celebrations will feature Tiranga rallies, Tiranga concerts, motorcycle and bicycle rallies, cultural performances and public awareness campaigns from the block to the panchayat level. In Agartala, a Tiranga Concert and a special exhibition will be held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on August 11.

Gitte urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign, adding that the government would distribute National Flags to the public. He also said Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state are manufacturing National Flags in three different sizes to support the initiative.

Information and Cultural Affairs Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee said schools, colleges, youth organisations, NGOs and various social groups would participate in the campaign, making it a mass celebration of patriotism and national unity.