The Tripura government will complete the process of E-KYC of all ration cards under Agartala Municipal Corporation by December this year, and introduce public distribution system with Aadhaar, Food, Civil Supplies, and Public Distribution Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on November 14.



The minister said, “E-KYC of all ration cards in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area will be completed by December. Moreover, a public distribution system with Aadhaar will be introduced. Later, this system will be extended across the state by 2025."

Minister Chowdhury made this statement during a review meeting of the department where he stated that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will assist in this programme.

In the review meeting, he directed the department staff to advance their work toward this goal, further stating that under the new rules, ration dealers must collect ration materials between the 5th and 7th of every month, as per government directives, aiming to protect the interests of the buyers so that beneficiaries can receive the ration material on time.

He directed food inspectors to monitor the matter closely.

The Food Minister noted that there are 2,067 fair price shops in the state, serving 9,80,297 beneficiary families.

“It is the responsibility and duty of every worker in the food department to ensure that every family receives goods on time. To fulfill their duties and responsibilities properly, food inspectors should visit the ration shops regularly. Additionally, awareness meetings on 'Wake Up Customer Wake Up' will be held. Workers involved in the subsidized rice purchase program should coordinate with agriculture subdivision officers, supervisors, panchayat samiti chairpersons, and BDOs of each district to set the time and place for purchasing rice at subsidized rates,” he added.