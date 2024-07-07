Tripura is set to achieve a significant medical milestone with its first-ever kidney transplantation operation scheduled for Monday, July 8th, at GB Pant Hospital.

On Sunday, July 7 evening, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who also serves as the state's Health Minister, visited the hospital to review the preparedness for the landmark procedure.

During his visit, Dr. Saha engaged in discussions with the kidney donor and recipient, ensuring that all aspects of the operation were in place. He also held meetings with the attending doctors and other hospital officials to assess the readiness and address any last-minute concerns.

This historic event marks a major step forward for the state's healthcare services, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing medical facilities and providing advanced treatments to its citizens.

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