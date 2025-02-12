The Central government is working to connect Tripura with Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam through Bangladesh using waterways, Union Shipping, Ports, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on February 12.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, the Union minister said that India has achieved new heights in development under under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He further asserted that PM Modi has been working for the welfare of the country, taking everyone along with the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

“This time as well, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the budget, has proved that our government is working for all sections of society and will further boost the country’s economy. This budget will be beneficial for farmers, the poor, youth, women, and the middle class,” he said.

The minister stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, the development and progress achieved have helped the country become self-reliant.

“In the last 10 years, the Northeast has witnessed significant development, which is evident in Tripura. Currently, around 24 flights connect Tripura. Until 2014, only a meter gauge railway was operational, but now broad gauge and around 30 express trains connect Tripura. The state is now in the limelight for its jackfruits, pineapples, and other agricultural products, which have successfully entered the international market,” said the minister.

Sonowal also highlighted the progress of waterways in Tripura.

“We are deploying jetties in the Gomati River, which will enhance Tripura’s global connectivity under the direction of Narendra Modi using the Bay of Bengal. We are developing jetties that will connect to the Bay of Bengal, not just through Bangladesh but also linking Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam. Tripura is a fertile state capable of producing a variety of goods with high global market potential, and waterways connectivity will help leverage its strategic position, opening doors to a vast international market,” he added.