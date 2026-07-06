Tripura to convert abandoned Dharmanagar jail into marketplace for women-led self-help groups

An abandoned sub-divisional jail building in Dharmanagar, North Tripura, is set to be transformed into an integrated marketplace for women-led self-help groups (SHGs), providing a platform to promote entrepreneurship, local products and community-based livelihoods.

The Rs 1.01-crore project, being implemented by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), will convert the former jail premises into an Integrated Marketing Centre named "Juri Haat". The facility will feature a coffee house, a restaurant, dedicated outlets for products made by SHG members, and spaces showcasing handcrafted and locally produced goods.

North Tripura District Magistrate Chandni Chandran said the proposal to repurpose the abandoned jail had been approved by the TRLM and renovation work was already underway.

"We have proposed to use the abandoned sub-divisional jail at Dharmanagar by setting up a marketplace, and the TRLM authority accepted our proposal. Renovation work has already begun, and the facilities are expected to open before Durga Puja," Chandran said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharmanagar Debjani Chowdhury said the initiative would help utilise the unused government building while creating livelihood opportunities for women.

She said SHGs from across North Tripura district would be able to display and sell their products under one roof through the proposed marketplace.

The old sub-divisional jail has remained unused since May 2022 after prison operations were shifted to a new facility on the outskirts of Dharmanagar equipped with improved infrastructure and security arrangements.

According to TRLM officials, a Cluster Level Federation (CLF) will be constituted to manage the integrated marketplace, enabling SHG members from all eight blocks of North Tripura district to market their products.

Officials said more than 90 per cent of the renovation work has been completed, and the marketplace is expected to be inaugurated before the Durga Puja festival.