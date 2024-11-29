The Tripura Government has created and decided to fill up 2,027 posts in various government departments, including Education, Jail, and Rural Development.

Speaking with reporters, Tripura cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday said that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha chaired a cabinet meeting, and after approval from the Finance Department, the decisions were finalized.

“We have decided on the direct recruitment of 198 Junior Engineers (Civil), including 105 B.Tech and 93 Diploma holders, in the Rural Development Department. Those who meet these qualifications can apply for this post. The Tripura Public Service Commission will conduct the exam,” said Sushanta Chowdhury, who is also the Minister of Tourism.



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The Minister informed that the Education Department has approved the creation and filling of 1,566 posts of teachers at the Elementary Level and undergraduate teachers at the Primary Level. “There is a shortage of teachers in schools, and to address this, we have taken this decision. The Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), will conduct the exam as per their guidelines.”

“We have 125 Vidyajyoti Schools. Earlier, we decided to appoint special educators. In this cabinet meeting, we have decided to fill 112 posts of Special Educators. Prior to this, we had created 200 posts, among which many remain vacant. The Finance Department has now approved these appointments. Additionally, we have created 151 posts of Warder under the Jail Department—137 male and 14 female—and these posts will be filled soon,” he added.