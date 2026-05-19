Tripura to deploy drones for repair of faulty power transmission lines

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will introduce drones next month to identify and repair faulty transmission lines in remote areas of the state, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday, May 19.

The move aims to tackle frequent disruptions in electricity supply during the monsoon season, when damaged transmission lines in difficult terrains often take days to repair.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said Chief Minister Manik Saha reviewed the progress of ongoing power sector projects during a meeting with senior officials of the department earlier in the day.

“In remote areas, identifying and repairing snapped transmission lines becomes extremely challenging during the monsoon because of hostile terrain. Drones will help us detect faults and carry out repairs more efficiently,” the minister said.

He also announced that the state would adopt a live wire maintenance system, which is currently unavailable in the Northeast.

“Once the system is introduced, faulty lines can be restored swiftly without major disruption,” Nath added.

The minister further said that the underground cable laying programme in the state would be implemented in three phases and is expected to be completed in areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation by early 2028.

He said the underground cabling project would significantly strengthen power supply and reduce outages during monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons.

Nath also highlighted the state government’s focus on expanding solar power infrastructure, particularly along the MBB Airport road and in remote hilly regions.

He praised the work being carried out by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) in promoting solar power in inaccessible areas where conventional electricity supply remains difficult.

According to the minister, TREDA is setting up microgrids in hilly and remote regions to provide affordable electricity, while central schemes such as PM Kusum and PM Suryaghar are also being promoted across the state.