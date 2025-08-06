Tripura to develop 6 eco parks to promote tourism and livelihoods

The Tripura government has announced an ambitious plan to establish six eco parks across the state in a move aimed at boosting tourism and creating livelihood opportunities.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma revealed on Wednesday that the parks will be developed in six districts, including Dhalai and South Tripura, with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore per park.

The eco parks, to be developed on forest land and operated by the Joint Forest Management Group (JFMG), are expected to benefit local communities by offering employment and income through tourism-related activities.

Minister Debbarma highlighted that the initiative will be funded through assets created under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project aligns with Chief Minister Manik Saha’s broader vision of building world-class tourism infrastructure in the northeastern region.



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In addition to the eco parks, Debbarma said his department is also working on setting up roadside market centres and forest producers’ outlets to support agricultural communities, particularly those dependent on forest-based livelihoods.

Under a combined ₹120 crore outlay from JICA and the Indo-German Development Project (IGDC), Tripura plans to construct roadside markets and forest produce hubs. According to the minister, 11 forest producers’ outlets will be established in 11 blocks of Dhalai district, with an allocation of ₹50 lakh for each outlet.

“These facilities will be a long-term asset. They will empower local people, especially tribal communities, to sell their agricultural produce at fair prices and improve their livelihoods,” Debbarma added.