Tripura to distribute free suji, wheat & sugar to 9.90 lakh families for Durga Puja

The Tripura government has announced a special festive allocation for Durga Puja 2025, under which suji (semolina), wheat, and sugar will be distributed free of cost to nearly 9.90 lakh ration cardholders across the state.

According to the official release, the initiative has been undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and with the efforts of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. Similar to last year, the supplies will be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) before Durga Puja.

Under the program, the state government has allocated 896 MT of suji, 1,982 MT of wheat, and 990 MT of sugar. The total subsidy stands at approximately ₹7 crore, including transportation and handling costs. As per the plan, each ration cardholder will receive 500 grams of suji, 2 kg of wheat, and 1 kg of sugar.

Breakdown of the expenditure shows ₹0.65 crore for suji distribution, ₹2.58 crore for wheat, ₹3.18 crore for sugar, and ₹0.60 crore for logistics.

“This is a humble gift to the people of Tripura during the auspicious days of Durga Puja. The government has urged all cardholders to collect their allocations on time and cooperate with ration dealers to ensure smooth and hassle-free distribution,” the statement said.

The initiative, described as a people-oriented step, aims to ease household expenses during the festive season and bring joy to families across the state.