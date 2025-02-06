Department of Science, Technology, and Environment would soon set up a Manual Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station at the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters, Khumulwng to accurately measure the area's air quality.

It was announced by Department of Science, Technology, and Environment Minister Animesh Debbarma, after inaugurating a helpdesk of Tripura State Pollution Control Board inaugurated at the Principal Officer Building of TTAADC, Khumlwng.

Minister Debbarma, who inaugurated the program, underscored the Government's commitment to environmental protection for future generations.

He assured the public that the Help Desk had been set up for their convenience and that they would surely benefit from its services.

“This help desk will be helpful in implementing the government's Ease of Doing Business program. He said that this helpdesk will be helpful in preparing various types of environmental studies and various Action Plan for it’s protection. We are also planning to establish of a Manual Ambient Air

Quality Monitoring Station at the TTAADC headquarters to accurately measure the area's air quality”, he said.

Mahender Singh, IFS, Director of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, Government of Tripura highlighted the importance of the Help Desk and its role in supporting the community.

He emphasized that this facility would be instrumental in providing necessary environmental information to the public.

Dr. Bishu Karmakar, Member Secretary of Tripura State Pollution Control Board said that this helpdesk will mainly help the public in providing various information related to the environment.

“Moreover, this helpdesk will help the public in applying for Consent Certificate for operating various government and private health service centers and other factories. Moreover, various surveys and complaints related to the environment can also be recorded here. The program was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp”, he said adding that the Help Desk and its potential to be immensely beneficial for the general public, particularly the local community.