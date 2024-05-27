The Tripura Disaster Management Authority will soon set up a Deep Borewell Rescue Training Centre, the first of its kind in the state.

Speaking with India Today NE, Dr. Sarat Kumar Das, State Project Officer, Disaster Management, Revenue Department, said that the state government already has a Disaster Management Training Centre at Gokulnagar under Sepahijala District, which is a Central Training Institute. Now, the Disaster Management department is planning to set up a Deep Borewell Rescue Training Centre for the first time in the state.

“Every alternate day, we receive calls to rescue animals or humans trapped in holes. Such incidents are on the rise. We already have a Disaster Management Training Centre at Gokulnagar under Sepahijala District, which is a central training institute. We are planning to open a Deep Borewell Rescue Centre as per the Government of India’s guidelines and this is for the first time,” he said.

The official further informed that a state-level meeting was held following this decision.

“Recently, we visited the 9th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camp in the South District to inspect the venue for the training centre and met two master trainers on Deep Borewell Rescue who came here after completing national-level training. The infrastructure at the 9th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles is also available for this purpose. After visiting, we are satisfied. This will be the first time such training is conducted here. The verification of the venue is completed, and now we will submit a report to the government. If they approve, we will start our training,” he told this publication.

According to their plan, the Disaster Management department is planning to start the training process this year.

“In the entire state, we have three master trainers who will conduct the training along with the NDRF. The training will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, we will train TSR personnel, followed by local youths from areas where such incidents occur frequently, and finally, volunteers and officials like Fire Services, Apada Mitra, and National Cadet Corps,” he added.

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