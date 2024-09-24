Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans for a new rubber park in Santirbazar, South Tripura District, during the Tripura Rubber Conclave-2024 held in Agartala. The two-day event highlighted the state's growing importance in rubber production and its potential for industrial development.

Saha emphasised Tripura's position as the second-largest rubber producer in India, accounting for 9% of the country's total output. He noted the state's rubber is internationally recognised for its quality, creating opportunities for various industries.

The new park will complement the existing facility in Bodhjungnagar, further expanding Tripura's rubber processing capabilities. Saha also pointed out the state's success in manufacturing high-quality rubber wood furniture, which is gaining popularity locally and in export markets.

The conclave featured presentations from successful rubber industry entrepreneurs and the screening of a documentary on Tripura's rubber sector development. Chief Minister Saha unveiled a booklet titled "Transforming Tripura: The Land of Opportunities" during the event.

Government officials highlighted ongoing efforts to attract investors in rubber, bamboo, and food processing sectors. The state is actively working to create an industry-friendly environment by developing specialised industrial areas and parks.

Key attendees included Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and other senior officials from relevant departments. The event underscored Tripura's commitment to leveraging its natural resources for economic growth and positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors.