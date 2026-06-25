Tripura to expand queen pineapple cultivation to 15,000 hectares, plans global festival in Delhi

The Tripura government has announced plans to expand the cultivation area of its famed Queen pineapple from 12,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares over the next three years, while also setting up two bromelain extraction centres to strengthen value addition and boost farmers' incomes.

The announcement was made by Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath during a press conference in New Delhi ahead of the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026, scheduled to be held from June 27 to 29 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The festival coincides with the observance of International Pineapple Day on June 27 and aims to showcase Tripura's globally renowned Queen pineapple while promoting the state's tourism, culture, bamboo sector and agricultural potential before national and international delegates.

Nath said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister of State for DoNER, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Members of Parliament have been invited to attend the event.

"The objective is not only to take Tripura's pineapple to the global stage but also to promote the state's tourism, culture and other sectors," Nath said.

Highlighting the importance of the Queen pineapple, the minister noted that the variety received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018. Known for its distinctive sweetness and flavour, the fruit has gained recognition in domestic and international markets.

Tripura currently cultivates Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple across more than 12,000 hectares, with an annual production of approximately 1.78 lakh metric tonnes.

To strengthen the pineapple value chain and improve market access for growers, the state government has undertaken a Rs 234-crore project with support from the Central Government and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. The project focuses on marketing, processing and value-addition initiatives.

As part of the expansion strategy, the government has also proposed setting up bromelain extraction plants in Agartala and Gomati district. Bromelain, an enzyme extracted from pineapples, has significant applications in the pharmaceutical, food processing and cosmetic industries.

The three-day festival will feature 25 exhibition stalls and honour three Queen pineapple farmers for their contribution to the sector.

Nath said the initiative is expected to enhance Tripura's presence in international markets, create new opportunities for farmers and further strengthen the state's agricultural economy.

