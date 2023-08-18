Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on August 18 said that the state government will send 32 metric tons of processed maize to Maharashtra.

He said that 32 metric tons of processed maize from the state will be sent to Maharashtra through a private agency while in the first phase, 16 metric tons of maize will be sent on August 19.

Minister Nath said this while inaugurating the sale centre of NERAMAC organic crop on the premises of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Office today.

“In this outlet of NERAMAC, various crops and products produced organically in the state will be available. Later, various products produced by self-help groups and self-entrepreneurs will also be available in this outlet along with products produced through natural means”, said the Agriculture Minister.

The Minister said that at present, the state has such outlets of NERAMAC at Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Land Port, Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate's Office, and Secretariat.

“NERAMAC outlets will also be opened at Agartala Railway Station, Sabroom Integrated Land Port, and Srimantapur Integrated Land Port”, said Nath.

Nath said that various products available in the outlet will be sold in various wards of the city area in a mobile vehicle approved by NERAMAC.

This mobile vehicle was also formally inaugurated today.

Minister Nath said that India ranks fourth in the world in terms of organic farming area.

“India ranks after Australia, Argentina, and Spain. According to a survey of 2021, 23 lakh hectares of land in the country are under organic farming. Sikkim has been declared a 100 percent organic state among the North-Eastern states. So far 26 metric tons of aromatic rice, 62 metric tons of ginger, 14 metric tons of turmeric, and 149 metric tons of pineapple have been marketed in the state in the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24 under organic farming About 50 thousand metric tons of pineapples have been produced organically on 5 thousand 86 hectares of land in the state”, he said.