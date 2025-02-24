The Tripura government announced a major recruitment drive on Monday, February 24, creating 333 new positions across multiple departments to strengthen its administrative workforce.

Cabinet Spokesperson and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury revealed that the Forest Department will recruit 104 Forest Guards through a specialised board examination. The Finance Department's treasury division will add 140 Auditor positions, addressing a significant staffing shortage.

"We will fill up 104 Forest Guard posts. The Forest Department will form a board to conduct the recruitment exam," Chowdhury said during a press conference. "The number of auditors at present is very low, so we have taken this decision, and recruitment will be done soon."

The Cooperative Department received approval to fill 30 positions for Auditors, Investigators, and Statistical Investigators, while the Social Welfare Department will recruit 34 ICDS Supervisors through the Service Commission.

The health sector will see 20 new positions at the Regional Geriatric Centre of AGMC & GBP Hospital, along with two Bio-Medical Engineer posts. The Tourism Department will fill three Group-D positions through direct recruitment and promote two candidates to Upper Division Clerk roles.

Further, the Directorate of Biotechnology will add one Scientific Assistant position to its roster.

The recruitment initiative spans various job categories, including Group-C non-gazetted and Group-A gazetted positions, marking a significant expansion of the state's administrative capacity.