Tripura to get 45 EV charging stations; railway electrification process completed

Tripura government’s power department will install 45 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state, aiming to boost clean mobility infrastructure.

The department also plans to complete all pending sub-station works ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festive season.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the 33 kV Durga Chowmuhani Sub-station under the NER Power System Improvement Project, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the government is committed to modernizing the state’s power sector. The Rs 9.76-crore sub-station project will directly benefit 10,945 consumers.

“We do not have a huge quantity of gas—it is slowly depleting and will one day run out. However, solar and wind energy will always be there. That’s why we are focusing on renewable sources to generate more power and revenue,” Nath said.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, the Minister noted that since coming to power, the state has been providing free ration, safe drinking water, and various other public welfare services under the motto Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

The Minister urged residents to inform TSECL if they plan to use additional electrical appliances, warning that overloading without notice could damage transformers and disrupt supply. “Public cooperation is essential,” he stressed.

The Power Department is adopting innovative measures to strengthen the network, including drones to detect illegal hook lines and carry out repairs without power cuts, smart meters for accurate load capacity monitoring and instant outage alerts to TSECL.

He said voluntary installation of smart meters has already reached 96,000 consumers.

The minister said that under the PM-KUSUM scheme, 694 out of 15,000 registered consumers have installed solar units, generating over 2 MW of power. In Gomati district, plans are underway to generate an additional 15 MW.

Other upcoming projects include:

Restarting the defunct Maharani micro-hydel project to produce 1 MW.

Establishing pump storage in Dhalai for 500 MW power generation.

The Minister also announced that railway electrification work in Tripura has been completed and will soon be handed over to the Railway Board.